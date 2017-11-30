Tokyo man used alias to swindle welfare office

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 53-year-old man who is believed to have swindled a welfare office out of more than 10 million yen over a six-year period by using an alias, reports TBS News (Nov. 29).

Between April of 2015 and February of 2016, Satoshi Sakata, a temporary working living in Edogawa Ward, allegedly defrauded a welfare office in the ward out of 1.5 million yen.

According to the Koiwa Police Station, Sakata used the alias “Akira Sakata” in applying for the payments. At the time, an identification card was not required to confirm his identity.

The suspect is believed to have swindled the office out of a total of 12 million yen since 2010.

“Due to debts I was troubled financially by day-to-day living,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.