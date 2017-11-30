Tokyo cops nab man, 21, in robbery of Edogawa convenience store

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in the robbery of a convenience store in Edogawa Ward earlier this year, TBS News (Nov. 29).

In the early morning of September 22, Yugo Kashiwabara entered an outlet of Lawson, located in the Higashi-Kasai area, and held a knife to a 41-year-old male cashier while demanding money. He then fled the scene with 205,000 yen in cash.

Kashiwabara became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage. During questioning, he admitted to the allegations.