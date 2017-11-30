Olympic medalist accused of splashing bodily fluid on woman on train

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested an Olympic medalist in short-track speed skating for allegedly splashing bodily fluid on the body of a woman inside a train earlier this year, reports Daily Sports (Nov. 30).

On April 14 at 7:50 a.m., Hitoshi Uematsu, a 43-year-old resident of Hashima City, Gifu Prefecture, splashed his unspecified bodily fluid on the right stocking of the woman, 21, inside a carriage of the Meitetsu Nagoya Main Line as it traveled between Kanayama and Chiyru stations.

Uematsu, who has been accused of assault, acknowledges discharging the fluid. “But I did not intend to splash it [on her],” the suspect was quoted by the Anjo Police Station.

Uematsu received a bronze medal in the 500-meter speed skating event at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano Prefecture. In 2001, he made his debut as a keirin bicycle racer. He retired in 2010.