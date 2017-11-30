Ibaraki: Man left corpse of mother in bedroom

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 58-year-old man for abandoning the body of his mother at the residence they shared in Kasama City, reports NHK (Nov. 30).

On Wednesday, Ibaraki Prefectural Police working off a tip found the body of Kimii Iida, 92, lying face-up on a futon in a room of the residence, located in the Oshinobe area.

Police subsequently arrested her son, Shigeru, on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. The suspect admits to the allegations.

According to police, the body of Kimii did not exhibit any external wounds. It is believed that she died at least several days before the discovery.