U.S. Marine Corps personnel accused of using fake credit card at Shibuya shop

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two male members of the U.S. Marine Corp stationed in Okinawa Prefecture for allegedly using a fake credit card to make purchases in Shibuya Ward, reports TBS News (Nov. 28).

In late October, Darren Murray, 22, and Gregory Singleton, 25, allegedly used the fake card to purchase five items, including a t-shirt and backpack, valued at about 100,000 yen at a department store.

Both suspects, who are stationed at Camp Kinser, a U.S. Marine Corps logistics base, admit to the allegations, telling police they came to Tokyo for a Halloween party.

Police are investigating how the suspects obtained the card, whose information came from that of another personnel stationed at Camp Kinser.