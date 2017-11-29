Saitama police arrest man, 62, over robbery of convenience store in Kawaguchi

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 62-year-old man over the robbery of a convenience store in Kawaguchi City on Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 28).

At around 9:00 a.m., Katsumi Ichikawa posed as a customer in entering the outlet and wielded a knife before a female cashier. “Hand over whatever money you’ve got,” the suspect reportedly said.

Ichikawa took 90,000 yen in cash and fled to the parking lot of the store where he was apprehended by a male customer.

“I did it because I don’t have any money,” the suspect later told police.

Police are investigating whether Ichikawa was behind two attempted robberies of other convenience stores in the area earlier this month.