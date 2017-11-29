KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have arrested two employees at a so-called “delivery health” out-call service in Kagoshima City with suspected ties to organized crime for employing a high school girl, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 28).

Over a four-month period beginning in November of last year, Michinori Kakiyama, the 30-year-old manager of Lotion, and another employee, 34, allegedly dispatched the girl, then a 15-year-old high school student, to meet male clients at hotels in the prefecture and engage in sex acts deemed obscene while knowing she was a minor.

The suspects, who have been accused of violating the Child Welfare Act, have declined to comment on the allegations, according to the Kagoshima-Nishi Police Station.

The matter came to light after a person connected to the girl contacted police.

During raids at five locations, including the residence of Kakiyama, police seized 30 documents containing information on the revenue accumulated by Lotion.

Police believe Kakiyama has ties to organized crime, a relationship that is believed to have led to revenue from Lotion being funneled to a criminal syndicate.