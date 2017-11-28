Kanagawa police arrest man in murder of boy whose corpse found in Tama River

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old man over the killing of an 18-year-old boy whose corpse was found in a river in Kawasaki City last year, reports TBS News (Nov. 27).

Police have accused Keisuke Yahata, a resident of Tokyo’s Chofu City, of killing Mizuki Takahashi, whose corpse was found floating off the shore of the Tama River in Tama Ward on December 2, 2016.

According to police, the boy was killed on November 23. When his body was found it was fully nude and floating face-up. The results of an autopsy revealed that Takahashi, who is from Yokohama, died due to drowning.

Earlier this year, police arrested three other persons, including an organized crime member, in the case. However, they were later released.

Yahata had been placed on a wanted list. On Monday, he turned himself over police. During questioning on suspicion of murder by drowning, he denied the charges.

Takahashi had gone missing in November. On the same day that his body was discovered, his mother reported to the Seya Police Station in Yokohama that his whereabouts were unknown.