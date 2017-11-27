Tokyo police: Members of suspected groper gang met online

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four men who are suspected of molesting a woman as a group inside train carriage earlier this year, reports TBS News (Nov. 27).

On July 19 at just past 7:00 p.m., Yusuke Saito and his three cohorts allegedly probed their fingers inside the underwear of the woman, a female office worker aged in her 20s, inside a carriage of the JR Saikyo Line as it traveled between Ikebukuro and Itabashi stations.

“To watch other passengers touch [the woman] got me excited, making me want to touch [her],” police quoted Saito, who has been accused of indecent assault, in admitting to the allegations. Two other suspects also admit to the charges, while the fourth told police that he was present but could not reach the woman.

According to police, the four suspects were not acquainted prior to the incident. They are believed to have committed the alleged crime together after communicating on an internet bulletin board site where persons post messages about molesting women on trains, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 27).

The suspects became persons of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.