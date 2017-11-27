Shizuoka police arrest man for dumping corpse of mother-in-law in mountains

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly dumping the body of his mother-in-law in a forested area of Shizuoka City last month, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 26).

On around October 6, Toyokazu Yamamoto allegedly dumped the body of Kumiko Jin, 62, in the Otani area of Suruga Ward, about 600 meters from Shizuoka University. The suspect admits to the allegations.

The partially decayed body of Jin was found by a search team that included police officers and sniffing dogs on October 17. It was wrapped in a white curtain below the waist while her mouth was bound with adhesive tape.

On October 11, a person filed a missing persons report with police for Jin, who lived in Suruga. A male roommate of Jin told police that he hadn’t hear from her since October 5.

The results of an autopsy conducted on Jin’s body revealed that she died between 10 and 14 days before the discovery. During a search of Jin’s residence, police found that a curtain was missing.

Police are now questioning Yamamoto on suspicion of murder.