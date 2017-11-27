Kyoto cops raid casino operating illegally in Gion

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police on Sunday busted a casino operating in illegally in the historic Gion area of Higashiyama Ward, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Nov. 26).

At around 2:00 a.m., about 100 officers raided the fifth-floor establishment and arrested dealer Keiji Oe, 39, and three other employees for providing customers with baccarat gambling in violation of the law. Police also seized three baccarat tables and playing cards.

All four suspects admit to the allegations.

According to police, the casino, which had a capacity of 20 customers, operated from 8:00 p.m. to 5 a.m., six days per week. The house took a commission of 5 percent on wagers by customers.

Police are now seeking to locate upper-level management of the operation.