Yomiuri Shimbun reporter accused of molesting woman in Tokyo

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a reporter for the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper for allegedly molesting a woman in Katsushika Ward earlier this year, reports NHK (Nov. 26).

On June 3 at around 4:00 a.m., Gen Munemura, a 30-year-old reporter in a bureau in Hokkaido Prefecture, allegedly fondled the chest and lower body of the woman, aged in her 20s, on a road in the ward.

Munemura, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations.

At the time of the incident, the suspect, who was not acquainted with the victim, had been assigned to the sports department of the Tokyo headquarters of the Yomiuri.

Munemura became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken near the crime scene. The suspect was arrested on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, which publishes the paper, said the incident is being taken seriously. “Upon confirmation of the facts in the case, the matter will be dealt with strictly,” the spokesperson said.