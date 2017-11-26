Woman stabbed by unknown assailant in Sapporo’s Higashi Ward

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the stabbing of a woman in Sapporo on Saturday, reports NHK (Nov. 26).

At just before 6:00 p.m., police received a tip from a man out for a walk about a woman who was collapsed with a knife protruding from her back in the Kita area of Higashi Ward.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was transported in a conscious state to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Prior to the incident, the woman was commuting home by foot on a road. No articles were stolen from the woman. As she was transported to the hospital, the woman said the perpetrator, of unknown gender, was wearing black garments, police said.

Police are searching for the person on suspicion of attempted murder.