Korean baseball player accused of molesting woman in Miyazaki

MIYAZAKI (TR) – Miyazaki Prefectural Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a Korean professional baseball player for allegedly molesting a woman at a shopping mall in Miyazaki City earlier this month, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Nov. 23).

At 7:50 p.m. on November 2, Lee Chang-Yeol, a 26-year-old infielder for the Hanwha Eagles, is alleged to have forcibly embraced and kissed the woman, a shop employee aged in her 20s.

Lee, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the allegations, according to the Miyazaki-Kita Police Station.

Persons connected to the victim reported the crime to police on November 3. Lee became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

Lee arrived in Japan to participate in the Miyazaki Phoenix League, which includes players from second- and third-string rosters of Japanese and Korean professional teams, between October 9 and 30. He then entered in a fall camp in Miyazaki that was scheduled to conclude on November 25, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun (Nov. 23)