Ex-yakuza arrested in robbery of Tokyo internet cafe that left employee seriously injured

TOKYO (TR) – Police have arrested a former organized crime member suspected in the robbery of an internet cafe in Bunkyo Ward earlier that left one employee seriously injured, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 25).

Police arrested Naoki Hatano, 41, in the stabbing of the employee at the cafe, located in the Yushima area, at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

After the release of a photograph showing his face by Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday, police apprehended Hatano in Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture the following day.

The employee suffered wounds to the shoulder and buttocks in the incident. Hatano fled the scene after taking 300,000 yen in cash from a safe. The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries considered serious.

During questioning, Hatano, who has been accused of robbery resulting in injury, admits to stabbing the employee with a knife. “About the taking of the money, I would like to think about that now,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Hatano was a customer in the cafe for a two-hour period prior to the attack, which took place once no other persons were inside.