Tokyo cops nab man in Nerima convenience store robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the robbery of a convenience store in Nerima Ward last year, reports TBS News (Nov. 24).

On February 15, 2-16, Yuki Go entered the outlet and allegedly wielded a kitchen knife in front of a male clerk, then 51 years of age while demanding money. He then fled the scene with 82,000 yen from a register.

Following the robbery, police released an image of the perpetrator taken from security camera footage. Go became a person of interest for police in the case after he was arrested over a theft in September of this year.

During questioning by police, Go admitted to carrying out the robbery last year.