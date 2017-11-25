Saitama police re-arrest son of ex-senior Democratic Party member over molestation of school girls

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police on Thursday re-arrested the son of Katsuya Ogawa, a former senior member of the Democratic Party (DP), over the alleged molestation of two elementary school girls in Tokorozawa City last month, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 23).

On October 20, Yosuke Ogawa, a 21-year-old student at Nihon University, allegedly attempted to fondle the bodies of two elementary school girls in separate incidents 10 minutes apart as the students commuted home in Tokorozawa.

On November 2, Saitama police first arrested Yosuke for allegedly grabbing another female elementary school student and causing her to fall on a street in Tokorozawa as she commuted home on October 31.

Yosuke has admitted to the allegations in all three incidents. “I have an interest in lower-grade elementary school girls,” the suspect was quoted by the Tokorozawa Police Station following his first arrest.

On the day of the first arrest, Katsuya Ogawa, 54, who was the DP’s secretary-general in the House of Councillors, submitted his resignation from the party to Kohei Otsuka, the leader of the party.

“I want to apologize to the girl and her family,” the lawmaker said at a press conference. He added that he would still like to uphold his obligations as lawmaker to his electoral district.