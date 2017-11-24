Skeletal remains found off highway in Aichi

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched following the discover of a corpse off a highway in Nishio City on Thurday, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 23).

At around 10:00 a.m., an employee at a civic office received a tip about a corpse off the Sangane-san Skyline. Police arriving at the scene found the majority of a skeleton on a slope about 70 meters from a parking lot off the highway.

Thought the age and gender of the person are not known, police believe the body is likely that of a man.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body.