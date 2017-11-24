Men posing as takkyubin employees tie up elderly woman in Gunma during robbery

GUNMA (TR) – Two men posing as employees of a takkyubin delivery service broke into the residence of an elderly woman in Maebashi City in what is believed to have been a robbery on Thursday, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 23).

At just before 9:00 a.m., the men announced themselves as being from the delivery service in entering the premises. The men then tied up the arms and legs of the woman with adhesive tape and began rummaging through the residence.

The woman, who live alone, subsequently freed herself from the tape and fled for a nearby residence of a 68-year-old male neighbor. The woman was not injured in the incident, police said.

Police are now investigating what items the two persons may have stolen before fleeing.

The two perpetrators are believed to be in their 50s or 60s. Their whereabouts are sought on suspicion of robbery.