Fresh charges of murder applied to man accused of dumping body of mistress in Shin Kiba

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have applied fresh charges of murder to an official from Ota Ward already in custody over the dumping the body of his mistress in Koto Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 24).

On around October 31, Kazumi Ueda, a 55-year-old chief clerk for the Election Administration Committee, allegedly used a necktie to strangle Tomoko Ota, 47, inside his vehicle.

Police have also accused Ueda of theft in the withdrawal of 410,000 yen from an ATM at a convenience store in Shinagawa Ward with a bank card belonging to Ota on November 1, the same day that the body of Ota was found dumped along a road in the Shin Kiba area of Koto Ward.

According to a previous report, the suspect said that after killing Ota he was driving around aimlessly, thinking he would abandon her body in Chiba Prefecture. He also said that he threw the necktie away at a gasoline station or a convenience store.