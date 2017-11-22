Internet cafe employee in Bunkyo Ward seriously injured during robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for the perpetrator who seriously injured an employee at an internet cafe in Bunkyo Ward during a robbery on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 22).

At around 7:30 p.m., the person entered the cafe, located in the Yushima area, and slashed the employee with a knife in the shoulder and buttocks. He then fled the scene after taking 300,000 yen in cash from a safe.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries considered serious. There were no other persons inside the cafe at the time of the incident, police said.

The victim was found by another male employee, 48 of the cafe who arrived to retrieve a left-behind item. The other employee then alerted emergency services.