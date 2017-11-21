Wild boar killed after it bites 11-year-old girl in Gunma

GUNMA (TR) – A wild boar was killed after it injured an 11-year-old girl during a rampage in the town of Oizumi on Monday, reports NHK (Nov. 20).

At around 7:50 a.m., police were tipped off after the boar, measuring about 1.3 meters in length, bit the buttocks and left hand of the third-year elementary school student near a convenience store as she commuted to school.

The girl was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police said.

About eight police officers and town staff members subsequently used a net to apprehend the boar, according to Kazushige Iwase, the head of the Citizens’ Affairs Division of the town. The animal was later killed.

“Since wild boars are especially dangerous wild animals, it is best to flee if you you encounter one,” said Iwase.