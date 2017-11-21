Tokyo cops bust baccarat casinos operating illegally in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – As a part of a crackdown on illegal gambling, Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a pair of internet casinos operating in Shibuya Ward, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 20).

Earlier this month, police arrested Takeshi Umino, a 44-year-old employee at casino Wally, located in the Dogenzaka area, and two other persons for providing customers with baccarat gambling in violation of the law.

According to police, customers wagered points — costing 100 yen each — on 12 computer terminals hooked up to an overseas site. Seven male customers were also arrested in the case.

Umino admits to the allegations.

Since February, the casino has accumulated 216 million yen in sales. Police also seized a customer list containing about 1,300 names.

The bust is part of a crackdown on illegal gambling in the area. In the same investigation, police also raided casino Bell and arrested a 50-year-old male employee. A total of 16 persons from both parlors were apprehended, police said.