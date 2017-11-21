Tantra girls to entertain during special November event

November 21, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff Japan, Roppongi, Tokyo

Tantra in Roppongi
Tantra girls will host the year’s most lavish party with specially selected outfits and new choreography on November 24 and 25

TOKYO (TR) – For decades, Roppongi has been widely regarded as the go-to spot spot for adult entertainment in Tokyo. One option includes the legendary gentlemen’s club Tantra Artistic Lounge, an exclusive performance and dining space tucked in the back streets off Roppongi-dori.

Opened in 2002, Tantra, which is sponsoring The Tokyo Reporter this month, is unlike any other entertainment complex in Tokyo — and this month guests are in store for a special treat.

Tantra girls — each with silky smooth skin, red luscious lips and a body of toned to perfection — will entertain during “Tantra’s Secret” on November 24 and 25. With specially selected outfits and new choreography, Tantra girls will host the year’s most lavish party, a thrilling show guaranteed to make hearts race and skin flush.

This is an event with something for everyone, including girlfriends and wives. The sophistication and class of the venue brings a fresh take on adult entertainment. Tickets include mouth-watering food, and all you can drink. Be sure to enjoy a Tantric dance from your choice of dancer. Bookings are already filling up, book now to secure your place.

