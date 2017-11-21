Man arrested after woman’s corpse found in Funabashi love hotel

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 31-year-old man after a woman was found dead inside a love hotel in Funabashi City on Sunday, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 20).

At 11:30 p.m., an employee at Hotel Lei tipped off police about the discovery of the woman’s body inside a room. Officers from the Funabashi Police Station arriving at the scene found the body of Kayo Otsu, 51, lying face-up on the bed. Her had markings consistent with strangulation, police said.

At around 2:00 p.m. that same day, Otsu checked into the hotel with Rui Yasugaki, a resident of Narashino City. He was later apprehended at a different location in the prefecture on suspicion of suspicion of murder after admitting to killing Yasugaki. “I choked her,” he told police.

According to police, Otsu and Yasugaki had been in a relationship. The incident is believed to have taken place after she mentioned ending the relationship.