Osaka woman admits to encasing bodies of multiple newborns in concrete

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a woman living in Neyagawa City admitted to dumping the bodies of multiple newborn infants after encasing them in concrete, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 20).

On Monday morning, the woman approached a police box and told officers, “I encased multiple newborns after giving birth inside buckets of concrete before burying them.”

According to police, the woman claimed the number of children totaled three or four. “This was beginning several years ago,” she added.

Using directions provided by the the woman, police were unable to locate any corpses. However, four bucket filled with concrete were found.

Police plan to continue the investigation to learn further details of the case.