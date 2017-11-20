Osaka man convicted of manslaughter in killing of wife handed suspended prison term

OSAKA (TR) – The Osaka District Court last week handed a man a suspended prison term over the killing of his wife last year, a crime he committed after learning she was unfaithful, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Nov. 13).

In April, Seiji Honma, a 37-year-old carpenter in Higahi-Osaka City, grabbed his wife, 35-year-old Yoshiko, by the shirt and repeatedly kicked and beat her. She later died due to an acute subdural hematoma.

On November 13, the court handed Honma, who was accused of manslaughter, a three-year prison term, suspended for five years.

“Repeated violence against a defenseless victim can not escape severe condemnation,” the presiding judge said in handing down the ruling.

Honma said he acted after learning that his wife was engaged in an extra-marital affair. He has two children with the deceased.

“It is recognized that the defendant felt extreme anger, and there was no intention to bear serious injury,” the judge added.