Chiba cops question man after woman’s corpse found in love hotel

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are questioning a man after a woman was found dead inside a love hotel in Funabashi City on Sunday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Nov. 20).

At 11:30 p.m., an employee at Hotel Lei tipped off police about the discovery of the woman’s body inside a room. Officers from the Funabashi Police Station arriving at the scene found the clothed body of the woman lying face-up on the bed. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to police, the neck of the woman, believed to be in her 50s, had markings consistent with strangulation.

Police subsequently found the man, aged in his 30s, who is believed to have checked into the hotel with the woman, at a different location in the prefecture. He is now undergoing questioning on suspicion of murder. “I choked her,” the man reportedly told police.

Prior to the discovery of the body, the employee entered the room to conduct routine cleaning.