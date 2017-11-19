Tokyo fashion designer re-arrested for manufacture of Ecstasy

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have re-arrested a fashion designer, currently in custody for drug-related violations, for the manufacture of a synthetic drug, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 17).

Between February and June, Marcus Nagayama, 32, allegedly manufactured MDMA, which is also known as Ecstasy, inside his residence in Minato Ward.

In June, police seized 312 tablets of MDMA and materials used in the manufacture of the drug from Nagayama’s residence.

Police suspect that Nagayama was producing the tablets to sell them.

In July, police first arrested Nagayama for shipping 1 kilogram of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, through the mail from the U.S. Valued at 64 million yen, the contraband was hidden in a computer case.