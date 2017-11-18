Koreans ran unlicensed taxi business targeting foreign tourists in Kanto

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three male Korean nationals for allegedly operating an unlicensed taxi service that targeted foreign tourists, reports Jiji Press (Nov. 17).

On six occasions between April and August, Han Soo-young, a 37-year-old resident of Shinjuku Ward, and two other male Koreans transported persons within Tokyo and Chiba Prefecture without proper authorization.

The suspects, who have been accused of violating the Road Transportation Act, admit to the allegations, telling police they committed the crime to cover living expenses.

According to police, the suspects ferried tourists to and from Haneda Airport, Narita International Airport, hotels in Tokyo and Tokyo Disneyland.

The suspects garnered a reputation on social-networking services for providing Korean-speaking drivers and an economical means of getting around the Kanto area, police said. For comparison, a fare of 1,500 yen charged by the suspects for transport within the 23 wards of Tokyo would typically fetch 2,500 yen via a licensed cab.

Police believe the suspects are part of a group that has been offering unlicensed taxi services over a four-year period.