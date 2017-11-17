Tokyo cops nab 5 suspected over fake investments in senior citizens’s homes

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men who are suspected of swindling multiple persons out of around 30 million yen in a scam that involved non-existent senior citizens’s homes, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 16).

Earlier this month, Masashi Maeda, 30, and Ryohei Hashimoto, 31, and three accomplices conspired to telephone a woman living in Chiba Prefecture, aged in her 80s, and falsely claim that preferential entrance to a senior citizens’ home was available.

The suspects then allegedly defrauded the woman out of 5 million yen in cash after saying that a problem had arisen in the arrangement.

According to the Mukojima Police Station, Maeda has declined to comment on the charges while Hashimoto admits to the allegations.

According to police, the suspects worked from a headquarters in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture. A raid of the premises by police resulted in the discovery of a register of about 12,000 names.

Police believe the suspects swindled multiple persons nationwide out of 30 million yen over a five-month period.