TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after a 73-year-old man was swindled out of nearly 30 million yen in a ruse in which a person on the telephone posed as his son, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 16).

On November 13, the victim received a call by a person claiming to be his son, who said he lost his bag containing money connected to his company in a kissaten coffee shop. The caller then requested funds.

Another person arrived at the residence of the victim the following day to collect the money, which totaled around 28 million yen in cash.