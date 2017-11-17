Raids by police result in discovery of 30 marijuana plants in Saitama

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested two men over the alleged possession of marijuana following raids of two locations in the prefecture, reports TBS News (Nov. 16).

Police found 30 marijuana plants and growing equipment, including special lighting, fans and heaters, during searches of an apartment and one other residence in Saitama and Kasukabe cities.

Police subsequently arrested Koichi Akanuma, a 46-year-old company employee, and Ryo Sone, 43, on suspicion of possession of marijuana. Police are now investigating whether to also charge the suspects with cultivating the illegal drug.