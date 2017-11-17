Manager of sex parlor dies after being found collapsed in Nagoya love hotel

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police arrested a 44-year-old man after the male manager of a commercial sex parlor, who later died, was found collapsed inside a love hotel in Nagoya’s Naka Ward early Friday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 17).

At 1:45 a.m., an employee at Hotel Image, located in the Sakae area, tipped off police about a disturbance in one of the rooms. Officers from the Naka Police Station Yusuke Kondo, the 46-year-old manager of a fuzoku parlor, collapsed and bleeding from the head inside the room.

Kondo was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital. The cause of death was an right acute subdural hematoma, police said.

Police subsequently arrested Yasunari Kiyoyama, a 44-year-old company employee living in Minami Ward, on suspicion of inflicting injury. The suspect admits to the allegations, telling police he beat Kondo in the face with his hands.

According to police, Kiyoyama is a customer of the parlor managed by Kondo. It is believed that the incident was caused by a dispute between the suspect and victim.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against Kiyoyama to manslaughter.