Man surrenders over robbery of taxi driver in Saitama after image released publicly

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old man over the robbery of a taxi earlier this week after camera footage showing the face of the perpetrator was made public, reports TBS News (Nov. 17).

On Tuesday, Fumio Kurosawa allegedly held a knife up to the 59-year-old driver of the cab in the town of Sugito. “I know it’s hard but this is a robbery. Give me money,” the suspect reportedly said.

The suspect then fled the scene after taking 31,000 yen and not paying the fare (7,390 yen).

On Thursday, police publicly issued dashboard footage showing the face of the suspect. At around 6:00 p.m. that same day, he turned surrendered at a police box in Koshigaya City, admitting to the crime.