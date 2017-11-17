Fukui police launch murder case after elderly woman found bludgeoned to death

FUKUI (TR) – Fukui Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation after an elderly woman was found bludgeoned to death in Katsuyama City on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 17).

At just past 10:10 p.m., the body of Toshi Matsuyama, 84, was found collapsed and bleeding from the head inside a room of the first-floor residence by her daughter.

Police arriving at the scene transported the woman to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be a cerebral contusion brought about by several skull fractures. Police believe the woman was struck in the head several times by a blunt weapon.

Matsuyama lived with her daughter at the residence. At the time of the discovery, the door was unlocked. As well, there were no signs that the residence had been ransacked, police said.