Elementary school girl, 11, dies in plunge from Saitama residence in apparent suicide

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police believe an elementary school girl committed suicide by leaping from her residence in Tsurugashima City on Friday, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 17).

At 9:35 a.m., the body of the girl, 11, was found collapsed and bleeding from the head on the premises of the residence by a male teacher at the school she attended. The teacher telephoned emergency services, saying that the girl was not breathing.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene confirmed the girl dead at the scene.

According to the Nishi Iruma Police Station, a note found on mobile phone of the girl, a sixth-year student, hinted at suicide. As well, the second-floor window of the residence was left open, suggesting that the girl jumped from that floor in taking her life.

The teacher visited the residence after the mother of the girl called the school to report that she could not locate her daughter.