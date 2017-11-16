Woman’s corpse with knife sticking out from chest found in Yokohama grove

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman’s corpse in a grove in Yokohama on Thursday, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 16).

At 11:20 a.m., police were tipped off about a woman who was collapsed with a kitchen knife sticking out from her chest in a grove of trees in Konan Ward. Officers arriving at the scene confirmed the woman dead at the scene.

The woman is believe to be middle-aged, police said.

Police are treating the case as the result of a foul play or a suicide.