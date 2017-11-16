TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after a patient at a facility for the disabled in Ome City was found dead after his limbs were bound, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Nov. 15).

At around 5:55 a.m., police were alerted to facility Creed Ome after a male patient was found collapsed on a futon in his room. Officers from the Ome Police Station arriving at the scene confirmed the 28-year-old man dead. His hands and feet had been tied with a gauze-like fabric.

Police are now working to determine the cause of death. The body did not exhibit any external injuries.

At around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, two employees at the facility, which treats mentally handicapped persons, bound the man’s limbs after he was found wandering around. He was then placed on the futon.

During three visits to the room thereafter, personnel at the facility did not find anything unusual about the patient. The following morning, however, the man was found unconscious, police said.