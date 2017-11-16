Gifu cops: Man defrauded acquaintance after meeting him on suicide site

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have arrested a 50-year-old man for defrauding an acquaintance he met on a site for people seeking to take their lives, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 15).

In November of last year, the suspect, a resident of Nagoya, arrived at a police box to inform officers that he had seen a corpse in a dilapidated building in Nakatsugawa City about one year before.

The following day, officers found the skeletal remains inside a plastic bag placed in a first-floor closet of the abandoned building.

The body, which was clothed in blue pants, a red sweater and cap, measured approximately 160 centimeters in length. There were no signs of external wounds. Police believed the person had died more than one year before the discovery

A search of a bag found near the body revealed items that typically belong to a male. However, no identification papers or money were found.

Impersonated acquaintance

During the subsequent investigation, police later confirmed that the body belonged to a man whom the suspect had impersonated in defrauding him by opening an account at a financial institution.

According to police, the suspect met the man on a site for persons seeking to commit suicide as a group.

The investigation into the death of the man is ongoing, police said.