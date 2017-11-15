Tokyo cops: Shinagawa man dies after wife beats him with nabe pot

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a woman in her 50s in the killing of her husband at their residence in Shinagawa Ward, reports TBS News (Nov. 13).

At 9:40 a.m. on Monday, police were tipped off by a woman who claimed to have struck her husband. “He’s not moving,” she reportedly said. Officers arriving at the residence, located in the Nakanobu area, confirmed the man, aged in his 60s, dead at the scene.

According to police, the body of the man showed signs of having been beaten around the arms and head.

During questioning, the woman admitted to beating her husband. “I beat him with my hands and struck him with a nabe [cooking] pot over several days,” she said.

The name of the woman, who was accused of inflicting injury, was not released due to an ongoing evaluation as to whether she has the mental capability to be held criminally liable.

It is believed that the incident took place after the couple got into an argument about getting a divorce, police said.

Police are investigating whether to apply manslaughter charges to the woman.