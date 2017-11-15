Osaka man suspected in beating of infant daughter

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old man over the alleged assault of his infant daughter that left her with several broken bones earlier this year, reports Jiji Press (Nov. 14).

On January 24, Masaki Kawasaki, a company employee, allegedly assaulted the girl, aged six months at the time, at the residence they shared in Yodogawa Ward.

The matter emerged after relatives of the girl noticed that she would not stop crying for an unknown reason. On January 26, the girl’s mother took the girl to the hospital where a medical exam revealed she had a broken left arm. The hospital then alerted police about possible ill-treatment.

After speaking with relatives of the girl, Kawasaki became a person of interest for police.

Kawasaki, who has been accused of inflicting injury, denies the allegations. “I didn’t do anything,” the suspect was quoted by police. “As to why she suffered a broken bone, I don’t know.”

According to police, the girl also suffered broken bones in her feet in several locations, leading police that the abuse took place repeatedly.

At the time of the incident, the suspect lived with his wife and daughter. In March, they divorced.