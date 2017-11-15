Attempted suicide suspected after body of yakuza found in Fukuoka with gunshot wound to head

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police believe a member of a criminal syndicate attempted to take his life after he was found with gunshot wound in a forested area of Iizuka City on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 14).

At 10:50 a.m., officers found the body of the Dojin-kai member, 45, collapsed and bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head in a forest in the Yakiyama area. A pistol was also found at the scene.

The gang member was rushed a hospital with injuries considered serious.

Prior to the discovery, the gang member’s brother visited the residence, located near the forest, and found a note inside that detailed his financial difficulties.

On Tuesday morning, police launched a search for the gang member. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding what is believed to have been a suicide attempt.