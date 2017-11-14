Woman, daughters not prosecuted for dumping body in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – A woman and her two daughters were not prosecuted last week for abandoning the corpse of her husband and their father in their residence in Yokohama, reports TBS News (Nov. 13).

Mariko Uchiyama, 60, and her daughters, Kei (34) and Yuka (29), had been accused of abandoning the body of the man, aged in his 60s, at their residence in Kanagawa Ward.

At the Yokohama District Court on Friday, it was learned that the three defendants had undergone a psychiatric evaluation over a three-month period during their incarceration to determine whether they could be held criminally liable. A reason for the non-prosecution was not revealed.

Upon their arrest in July, all three suspects denied the allegations. They each told police they did not wish to discuss the matter.

According to a previous report, Mariko consulted with police at some point in the past about family trouble that resulted from her husband withholding a severance payment he had received.

Separately, he told police he was a victim of domestic violence by his wife and two daughters, in which one held his arms back while the other pummeled him.

On July 15, police found his body, which had turned partially skeletal, atop a futon in a bedroom. Police entered the residence after receiving a tip from a member of management of the building on Friday about a “foul smell” coming from the unit.