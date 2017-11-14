Drunk U.S. serviceman accused of stealing car in Nagasaki

NAGASAKI (TR) – Nagasaki Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old U.S. serviceman for allegedly stealing a car in Takeo City early Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 13).

At 12:12 a.m., George Flores, a midshipman at the U.S. Navy base in Sasebo City, allegedly boarded the vehicle, whose engine was running, from a convenience store parking lot.

In attempting to drive off with the vehicle, which has a value of around 100,000 yen, Flores crashed it into a pole that restricts access by vehicles. He then jumped onto a bicycle and fled.

Police later apprehended Flores about 2 kilometers away. The suspect, who has been accused of theft, denies the allegations, telling the Takeo Police Station that he has nothing to say about the matter.

According to police, the suspect was drunk at the time, with officers noting alcohol on his breath at the time of his apprehension.