Tokyo police nab man in convenience store robbery in Katsushika

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 35-year-old man following the robbery of a convenience store in Katsushika Ward early Sunday, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 12).

At just past 4:00 a.m., Tomonobu Kariya thrust a knife before a cashier at an outlet of chain Lawson before demanding money. After the employee did not fulfill the request, the suspect fled the scene. The cashier then gave chase and apprehended the suspect.

Kariya later admitted to the allegations, telling police he did it because he wanted money.