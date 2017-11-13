Nagasaki cops nab man in stabbing death of acquaintance

NAGASAKI (TR) – Nagasaki Prefectural Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in the stabbing death of a former manager of a defunct automobile sales company in Sasebo City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 11).

At around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, the body of Ryuji Tomoshige, the 66-year-old former manger of Marutomo Sangyo, was found lying face-up by an acquaintance visiting the office of the company.

Tomoshige, who had suffered stab wounds to the neck and abdomen, was confirmed dead due to shock resulting from loss of blood shortly thereafter at a nearby hospital.

On Saturday morning, police arrested Hideki Satake, a part-time worker in the Kozasa area of Sasebo, on suspicion of murder and robbery.

Satake, who was acquainted with the victim, admits to the allegations. “I stabbed him with a knife, beat him and robbed him of cash,” the suspect was quoted by police, who found a knife at the scene.

Persons who knew the victim told the Sankei that Tomoshige halted his business about five years ago. He subsequently entered the automobile insurance industry.

Tomoshige also raised pigeons at the office of the company. After going to the hospital with his wife at around noon on Friday, he is believed to have visited the office.

Police are now investigating whether a grudge held on the part of the suspect led to the incident.