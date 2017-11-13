Man rams group of 6 with car outside karaoke parlor in Ibaraki

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly ramming his car into a group of persons outside after a dispute erupted at a karaoke parlor in Chikusei early Sunday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Nov. 12).

At 12:35 a.m., Kyohei Nakano, a scaffolding worker from Sakuragawa City, allegedly used his vehicle to plow into six persons on a road near the parlor. A 26-year-old woman suffered a broken leg and the five other persons received minor injuries in the incident.

Nakano, who has been accused of attempted murder, denies the allegations, telling police that he rammed his car into the group but did not have an intention to kill. He was sent to prosecutors on Monday morning.

Prior to the incident, Nakano arrived at the parlor with two other persons. He then got into a quarrel with another group composed of nine persons.

The two groups then left the parlor and began jostling with one another. Nakano then retrieved his vehicle, which was parked nearby, and directed it at the fracas.

According to police, two of the injured persons are Nakano’s acquaintances. It is believed that the suspect had been drinking prior to his arrival at the parlor.