Fukushima police arrest pair after corpse found buried on vacant land

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have arrested a man and his brother for allegedly burying the body believed to be that of one of the suspect’s former colleagues on vacant land in the town of Shimogou, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 10).

Police arrested Hisahiro Hoshi, a 39-year-old resident of the town of Kunimi, and his brother, 35-year-old Kenji, for burying the body at a depth of two meters in June of last year.

According to police, the body is believed to be that of Hisahiro’s former colleague, a man, aged in his 40s, from Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture who went missing in June of last year.

Police first arrested Hisahiro in a separate incident that resulted in injury. During questioning, he divulged that he had buried the corpse.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body and the circumstances surrounding the person’s death.