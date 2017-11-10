Osaka police bust illegal porn DVD operation; seize 190,000 discs

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have busted a mail order operation for the sale of illegal pornographic DVDs, reports Sankei Sports (Nov. 9).

On Wednesday police raided the headquarters of the operation, located in Tennoji Ward, and seized 190,000 discs whose content is considered obscene from a warehouse and a customer list.

Under Japanese law, films are required to have both male and female genitalia obscured. Police arrested the 64-year-old Korean national running the operation and eight other persons for the alleged distribution of obscene digital media.

Beginning in April of 2014, the operation sold discs to customers, including a man in Kyoto in August, for a few hundred yen each. The business accumulated sales of 400 million yen, police said.